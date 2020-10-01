New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Offseason Radar: Catcher James McCann
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 2m
After a pretty brutal 2020 season by Wilson Ramos, it's obvious that the Mets will need to make an upgrade at the catcher position if they want to contend in 2021.While the top choice among pr
Tweets
-
RT @baseball_ref: On this day in 1974, Frank Robinson became the first Black manager in MLB history, taking over as skipper of the #IndiansBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @bmadden1954: Steve Cohen should be careful with building Mets front office - New York Daily News https://t.co/jMhf3U1MtNNewspaper / Magazine
-
Bob Gibson is one of those pitchers / players I really wish I had gotten to see. The intimidation, the incredible ability. Gibson, Drysdale, Koufax -- they must've been something to behold. Rest in Peace, Mr. Gibson.TV / Radio Personality
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Bob Gibson was as ferocious a competitor as any we’ve seen in any sport. Relentless. Tough. Deeply respected.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewJClaudio_: ICYMI, busy week on @FinalScorePod! EPISODE #55: MLB Season Recap/Playoff Predictions w/ @angelsteve89 EPISODE #56: NBA Finals Prediction & NFL Week 3 Recap EPISODE #57: FINAL INTERVIEW w/ @shwinnypooh of @TheStrickland/@PodStrickland ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/G7oNYtNYXNBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets