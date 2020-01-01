Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Kris Bryant Disillusioned And Coming Off A Down Year A Perfect Fit For Mets

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2m

Kris Bryant wants out of the Cubs. At 28, the free-agent third-baseman is a perfect fit and fills a huge hole for the Mets. Go get him.

