MLB offseason preview: What's next for teams already out of the playoffs
by: ESPN — ESPN 45s
We look at the top priorities for clubs that got an early start on their Hot Stove seasons.
RT @SportsUSAMedia: For the second time this week we’ve had a schedule change due to postponements. Our 4pm ET/1pm PT game will be @Colts vs. @ChicagoBears. @WayneRandazzo & Mark Carrier will have the call! 🏈🎙TV / Radio Personality
RT @JSalisburyNBCS: Phillies announce Matt Klentak has stepped down as GMTV / Radio Personality
RT @baseball_ref: On this day in 1974, Frank Robinson became the first Black manager in MLB history, taking over as skipper of the #IndiansBlogger / Podcaster
"He proved he’s up to the task, especially when you look at everything he had to deal with." Mets sources weigh in on if Luis Rojas should return as manager in 2021 https://t.co/JqdjFCZ9OOTV / Radio Network
Easy. LaRussa would have been carried off on a stretcher.@HowieRose Very easy, it proves what I have been saying for years, Tony LaRussa & all of these mathematicians have ruined baseball. What would Gibson do if LaRussa went to the mound & said 100 pitches, you’re done?TV / Radio Personality
Mets fans should probably qualify for some sort of degree by nowGenuinely had no idea how many of you went to medical school. What're you doing online all day? Shouldn't you be tending to patients?Beat Writer / Columnist
