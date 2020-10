Seth Lugo and his trouble early in games

Trevor Bauer said this on Twitter in response to a question about whether he would join the Astros if they were his best offer. But who needs context, right? ๐Ÿ‘€ ๐Ÿ‘€ ๐Ÿ‘€ ๐Ÿ‘€ ๐Ÿ‘€ ๐Ÿ‘€

Blogger / Podcaster