New York Mets

Mets Merized
How the Mets Saved Me: Meet Chris

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 5m

Meet Chris.Chris's parents immigrated to the states from Vietnam. When his dad came to this country, baseball was the one sport that he listened to every day in the car. Baseball became a way

