Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

NY Mets should trust Edwin Diaz with closer duties in 2021

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 4s

Edwin Diaz's rebound season on the mound in 2020 has allowed him to be trusted and firmly entrenched as the New York Mets closer going into 2021. The New Y...

Tweets