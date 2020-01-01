Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
56047716_thumbnail

Hopes of re-signing JT Realmuto growing dimmer for Phillies - Metro Philadelphia

by: Joseph Pantorno Metro News 5m

One of the first chips that will help dictate the future of All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto looks to have already been dropped. On Saturday, the Phillies announced that their general manager, Matt Klentak, stepped down and will be reassigned to...

Tweets