New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hopes of re-signing JT Realmuto growing dimmer for Phillies - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 5m
One of the first chips that will help dictate the future of All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto looks to have already been dropped. On Saturday, the Phillies announced that their general manager, Matt Klentak, stepped down and will be reassigned to...
Tweets
-
RT @perrybarber: @metspolice Funny story told by Bill Buckner about that: when Mookie was a Mets, they never saw each other except that one post-season. As a Blue Jay, Mookie was doing pre-game sprints in the outfield when Buckner walks over, glares, and says, "Hey Mookie, want to hit some grounders to me?"Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just saw @TMacPhils call on #Bengals #Jaguars of Mixon's 3rd TD. Tom is just so freaking good. Big voice, prepared, clean calls. Beyond impressive.TV / Radio Personality
-
I love BP videos like these. Nobody can see anything lmaoPetco Park can’t contain Giancarlo Stanton. This one to dead center. https://t.co/bCGkilS0BKBlogger / Podcaster
-
K this made me laughJacob deGrom should win the NL Cy Young again 🤷♂️🤷♀️ https://t.co/On8dicKOTEBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@Jacob_Resnick returned to the show today. good times.. episode drops overnight, wherever you get your podcasts. subscribe/rate/review! #LFGM🔥Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets might also have 2 GM-types, as we alluded to last week. Is this a thing now?The Phillies demoted the GM. They might hire two people to run baseball ops. They might hire one. They might hire none. They have a “hundred-year” problem, according to the owner. They have a win-now roster but payroll will go down. What is the direction? https://t.co/OWI35l3uPmBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets