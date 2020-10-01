Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53622022_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Reds’ Trevor Bauer to Red Sox would be bad news for Yankees - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 42s

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer will be a free agent this winter. He went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 regular season.

Tweets