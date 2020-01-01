Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
54654890_thumbnail

New York Mets Player Evaluations: First Baseman Pete Alonso

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 45s

Pete Alonso's rookie season for the New York Mets was nearly impossible to duplicate. He hit 53 home runs, won the home run derby and rookie of the year. The combination of tough luck and lack of plate discipline caused him to underachieve during...

Tweets