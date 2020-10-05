New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: TV ratings for those losers The Mets were down 11%
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Forbes is reporting that only 173,734 on averaged of us watched those losers the Mets (until 10pm at which point the number became 173.633) as GKR and Gelbs covered boring baseball games in which Vulgar Pete sometimes homered every 6 days in between...
Tweets
-
RT @MikeSilvaMedia: The latest Talkin" #Mets podcast feastures @JustinCToscano as we wrap up the 2020 Mets and look towards free agency. We also discuss what we did and didn't like with the pace of game and new rules https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5 #nymets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
For those who would like to feel old, the Mets traded him for Carlos Delgado.I’m not sure there is a reliever who is more valuable while being so under the radar as Yusmeiro Petit is.Blogger / Podcaster
-
wife and daughters are all VIBING to Mariah/ODB in the kitchen. my family is awesome..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @eboland11: Deivi Garcia will start Game 2. Tanaka will go in Game 3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @gallopingael: @Metstradamus And by both we mean all 4.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets