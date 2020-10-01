Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
42093017_thumbnail

OTD 1969: Mets Complete Sweep Of Braves, Advance To World Series

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 2m

 The 1969 Mets clinched the National League Eastern Division on September 24th in a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. They had two more steps to take on their way to a championship. O

Tweets