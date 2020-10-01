Which produced one of the great lines of all time. The Twins roughed up Don Drysdale, and when Walter Alston went to the mound to change pitchers, Drysdale gave him the ball and said, “I bet you wish I was Jewish, too!” That story has been corroborated many times over the years.

Darren Rovell 55 years ago today: Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax tells team management he can’t go for Game 1 of the World Series because it’s the holiest day of the Jewish year. Koufax starts 3 times in the next 8 days and the Dodgers win the series, 4-3. https://t.co/9jeAS2kG39