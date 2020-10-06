Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets MiX3d FoNt c@P

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Meanwhile at New Era…. “These fools will buy anything!  Take some leftovers and throw them on a cap.  Mark it up to like $32.  Mwahahahahaha!” (That may not be an actual quote) It’s the officially titled “Mixed Font” cap. Off-season filler?  Off-seaso

