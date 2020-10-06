Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
56114447_thumbnail

How did the NFL outdraw a baseball playoff game by 7x if the West Coast can’t watch sports at 7pm ET?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

This is so weird… Game 1 of the Astros-A’s series, which started at 1 PM ET, drew 1.422 million viewers. The second game of the doubleheader was Game 1 of the Yankees-Rays series, which drew 2.33 million viewers in primetime. .. 14.60 million people...

Tweets