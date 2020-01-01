Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
56115776_thumbnail

Jerry Grote: New York Mets Hall of Fame Catcher (Part One 1966-1969)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2m

Gerald Wayne Grote was born October 6, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas. During his high school days he pitched, played third base & caught. H...

Tweets