Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55454155_thumbnail

2020 MMO Report Card: Michael Conforto, RF

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4h

Michael ConfortoPlayer Data: Age 27, B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 54 G, 233 PA, 9 HR, 31 RBI, 3 SB, 24 BB, 57 SO, .322 BA, .412 OBP, .515 SLG, .927 OPSAdvanced Stats: .412 BABIP, .401 wOBA, 157 wR

Tweets