Agbayani’s 13th Inning Game Winner

Poor 18. He had no idea what he was getting into. Two Cups as a player, four more as a broadcaster, only to wind up stuck with a stooge like me. Oh, well. Thanks, Eric. You made the 21 years wonderful for many reasons.

Eric Hornick https://t.co/BQsukuaNQn 25 years ago today... ⁦@ HowieRose ⁩ made his (regular season) debut as the #Isles helped open The Fleet Center in Boston. Here he is with Ed Westfall. I got to spend 21 wonderful years with Howie! ⁦@ IslesMSGN