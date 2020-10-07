Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Desperate Mets Blogger celebrates 20th Anniversary of Agbayani playoff HR

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 31m

Off-season filler?  Off-season filler.  This happened on October 7, 2000.  The Mets were dressed poorly and then lost the World Series to the New York ALs who got to celebrate at Shea Stadium.  The Mets are LOSERS.

