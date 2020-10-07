New York Mets
Desperate Mets Blogger celebrates 20th Anniversary of Agbayani playoff HR
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 31m
Off-season filler? Off-season filler. This happened on October 7, 2000. The Mets were dressed poorly and then lost the World Series to the New York ALs who got to celebrate at Shea Stadium. The Mets are LOSERS.
