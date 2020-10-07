New York Mets
LINK: With endless games, MLB’s postseason has become a test of endurance — for the fans (Washington Post)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 29s
Uh oh the Baseball Mafia that thinks the sport is better than ever (your typical millennial beat reporter who grew up on Bonds) won’t like this! For 3 hours 54 minutes, the Padres and Dodgers … well, they mostly did nothing besides toss the ball...
