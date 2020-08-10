Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
55926277_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Reds’ Trevor Bauer pokes at Yankees' pitching as free agency looms - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 22s

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer takes dig at the New York Yankees on Twitter after Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Tweets