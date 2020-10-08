Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets: J.D. Davis is only getting traded if Brodie Van Wagenen is fired

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 52s

J.D. Davis is one of the few success stories Brodie Van Wagenen can add to his resume. Unless he's fired as the New York Mets General Manager, Davis isn't ...

Tweets