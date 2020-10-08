New York Mets
Mets: J.D. Davis is only getting traded if Brodie Van Wagenen is fired
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 52s
J.D. Davis is one of the few success stories Brodie Van Wagenen can add to his resume. Unless he's fired as the New York Mets General Manager, Davis isn't ...
Have you watched any baseball games since the Mets season ended?Super Fan
New Post: What Does The Future Hold For Luis Rojas? https://t.co/xs8wx517va #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets’ 2020 rotation was a great example of how not to build a major league rotation. https://t.co/quoSPoVIzCBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets instructional league in Port St. Lucie got underway this week. Notable players invited include 2019 J2 signings who have yet to debut: Alexander Ramirez ($2.5m, below), Eric Santana ($385k), Yeral Martinez ($335k), Junior Tilien ($185k).Beat Writer / Columnist
$17.9M in 2018, $17.8M in 2019, $18.9M in 2020Sources: the qualifying offer for MLB players in 2020 is $18.9 million. Last year’s was $17.8.Beat Writer / Columnist
Heading into a major offseason, where does the Mets’ payroll stand? https://t.co/QdobNUtfZqBeat Writer / Columnist
