Mets Bugs Bunny print

by:
Shannon Shark @metspolice
—
The Mets Police
2m
Bugs Bunny was one of the legendary Five Aces before going 38 and 47 in 6 seasons with the Mets. He finished his career pitching for Albuquerque. Off-season filler? Off-season filler.
