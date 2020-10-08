Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
56158542_thumbnail

Mets Bugs Bunny print

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Bugs Bunny was one of the legendary Five Aces before going 38 and 47 in 6 seasons with the Mets.  He finished his career pitching for Albuquerque. Off-season filler?  Off-season filler.

Tweets