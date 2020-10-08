Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
56163750_thumbnail

Travis d’Arnaud thriving for Braves in latest Mets’ disappointment

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2m

It’s the new version of #LOLMets — pointing to Travis d’Arnaud’s prowess. The former Mets catcher, who was designated for assignment last May, is rampaging through October, leading

Tweets