New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets’ 2020 Season in Review: Team MVP
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 7s
Now that the New York Mets’ 2020 season is over, we are going to take a look at the year as a whole over the few weeks. We will break down the offense, starting pitching, relievers, coaching sta
Tweets
-
My hometown named its sewage plant after John Oliver lmaoooCongrats, @iamjohnoliver, you officially have a 'poop plant' named after you. https://t.co/MxF5tksNJdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @chasedarnaud: MVPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jessespector: Ryan Thompson looks different than when he was on the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I’m not ignorant and I’m not closed minded about change; in fact as you may now I have embraced most of the 2020 rules changes and genuinely surprised myself. However, I still think that the concept of the opener is the best example of overthinking baseball. I just don’t get it.TV / Radio Personality
-
Sometimes the casual bat drop can be as enjoyable as the bat flip. “Oh, guess I just hit that one 500 feet. Time for a stroll.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The A’s haven’t been good enough to win the WS (or many postseason series). But they are a small-revenue team that always tries to win, and is so good it rarely drafts high. They don’t tank, they do it right. But it’s hard to be the best when you have little $, and draft low.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets