New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Third Baseman J.D. Davis

by: Daniel Marcillo 1m

The New York Mets found a new heavy hitter during the 2019 season with J.D. Davis emerged to have a career year. In 2020 it was a tale of two seasons for Davis, a tremendous start followed by a struggle to finish out the last month of the season....

