Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
56178145_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Strikes Out 13 in NLDS Opener

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2m

10/9/15: Jacob deGrom was masterful in his postseason debut. He tied a Mets postseason record by striking out 13 Dodgers as the Mets took Game 1 in Los Angel...

Tweets