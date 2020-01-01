Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
53961841_thumbnail

A plan for Steve Cohen and managerial responsibility and accountability

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

There’s a Comment Policy for the site, which encourages people to be polite and inquisitive. It also spells out that this place is not a democracy. The goal is to be a benevolent dictatorship. Anyw…

Tweets