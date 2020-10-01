Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
56186338_thumbnail

On This Date: Pratt Walks Mets Off, DeGrom Dazzles in Playoff Debut

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

October 9th has been a good day in Mets recent playoff history with multiple memorable moments including Jacob deGrom's playoff debut in 2015 and Todd Pratt sending the Mets to the NLCS in 1999.

Tweets