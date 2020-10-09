New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Elimination Nation Rejoice!
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2m
Weve had little to rejoice in this year, so let us rejoice in the postseason elimination of others. Not just any others, but the others we wish eliminated annually. Daily, really.
Tweets
-
😏😏😏Aroldis Chapman is the first reliever in MLB history to record a loss in an elimination game in back-to-back seasonsBlogger / Podcaster
-
This one stings.Newsday's Late Saturday Back Page Rays get last laugh, oust Yanks in Game 5 @APSE_sportmedia https://t.co/ExJtWi3fEqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Remember when you could've had Jacob deGrom for Gary Sanchez and Miguel Andujar but Brian Cashman was afraid to trade anyone because they were all "soooo good?" https://t.co/G0RCwobdpWTV / Radio Personality
-
Don’t rush me. I’m still trying to find a short game. It’s going to take awhile.131 days until pitchers and catchers.TV / Radio Personality
-
Was this supposed to make us feel better?131 days until pitchers and catchers.TV / Radio Personality
-
luke voit or mets fans watching deGrom again not get the season he deserved?“I hate this feeling. It sucks. It’s the third year in a row going through it.” Luke VoitBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets