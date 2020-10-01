New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Free Agent Profile: J.T. Realmuto, C
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 17s
J.T. RealmutoPosition: Catcher Bats/Throws: R/RAge: 29Traditional Stats: .266/.349/.491, 47 games, six doubles, 11 HR, 32 RBIAdvanced Stats: 1.2 bWAR, 1.7 fWAR, 123 OPS+, 125 wRC
Tweets
-
RT @NYM_polls: Career numbers: Stroman: 3.76 ERA, 3.64 FIP, 3.59 xFIP, 15.8 WAR, 19.6 K%, 6.9% BB%, 0.83 HR/9, 3.83 SIERA, 38.8 HARDHIT% Bauer: 3.90 ERA, 3.85 FIP, 3.96 xFIP, 19.9 WAR, 25.4 K%, 9.0 BB%, 1.07 HR/9, 3.93 SIERA, 36.4 HARDHIT% @STR0 is right up there with the best FA starter.Player
-
🗣🤷🏾♂️Career numbers: Stroman: 3.76 ERA, 3.64 FIP, 3.59 xFIP, 15.8 WAR, 19.6 K%, 6.9% BB%, 0.83 HR/9, 3.83 SIERA, 38.8 HARDHIT% Bauer: 3.90 ERA, 3.85 FIP, 3.96 xFIP, 19.9 WAR, 25.4 K%, 9.0 BB%, 1.07 HR/9, 3.93 SIERA, 36.4 HARDHIT% @STR0 is right up there with the best FA starter.Player
-
RT @schick702: @JoePantorno @RisingAppleBlog That’s asanine. The Mets need JT Realmuto desperately, but not desperately enough to pay a 30 year old catcher $200 million. It’s irresponsible for any team to do that.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Kevin Pillar isn't at the top of our list for CF candidates but he is on the list #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/SmX8UDxsrvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @donsilsby: @SNYtv @RisingAppleBlog Does anyone really hate Wainwright? From what I remember, he didn't hold the bat down on Beltran's shoulder, did he?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metsfansince02: Remember when a lot of Mets fans were ready to dump Dom Smith after 2018 even though he got screwed over by the team wanting to play Adrian Gonzalez & Jay Bruce at first base? He's been so awesome since then: - 396 PA, .299/.366/.571, 21 HR, 67 RBI, 53 XBH, 149 wRC+, 2.6 WAR https://t.co/pjTGzp53FqBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets