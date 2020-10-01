Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55442193_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: J.T. Realmuto, C

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 17s

J.T. RealmutoPosition: Catcher Bats/Throws: R/RAge: 29Traditional Stats: .266/.349/.491, 47 games, six doubles, 11 HR, 32 RBIAdvanced Stats: 1.2 bWAR, 1.7 fWAR, 123 OPS+, 125 wRC

Tweets