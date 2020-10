RT @ metsfansince02 : Remember when a lot of Mets fans were ready to dump Dom Smith after 2018 even though he got screwed over by the team wanting to play Adrian Gonzalez & Jay Bruce at first base? He's been so awesome since then: - 396 PA, .299/.366/.571, 21 HR, 67 RBI, 53 XBH, 149 wRC+, 2.6 WAR https://t.co/pjTGzp53Fq