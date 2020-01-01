Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

amNewYork

MLB rumors: JT Realmuto a $200 million man? Latest on Mets, Yankees, Phillies potential target

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 1m

There's little debate that JT Realmuto is the crown jewel of the position-player free-agent market this offseason.  Arguably the best catcher in baseball,

Tweets