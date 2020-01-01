Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
56234507_thumbnail

Players weigh in on Dusty Baker, who the Mets could have hired two separate times last year

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

If you’ve been reading this blog for awhile, you know my feelings about Dusty Baker as a manager. Here’s a snippet from 2019: IN PRAISE OF AN EX MANAGER – Dusty Baker is rarely thought …

Tweets