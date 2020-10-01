New York Mets
Championship Series Thread: Dodgers Look to Even Up Series
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 11h
The Dodgers made history on Wednesday when they scored 11 runs in the first inning capped by a Max Muncy grand slam. LA hit five home runs in their 15-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.The second
Lmao the #mets in a tie game for thier season in the world series left al leiter in to continue pitching after 1 walk and a hit with 2 outs and leiter at 140 pitches vs righties. guys its a different world.. now my starter in game 2 they allow him to go 1 inning because match upsStreamer / Youtuber
Actual question to Marcell Ozuna postgame: "During the game tonight, a TV announcer called you a 'monster.' If you describe yourself as a 'monster,' what kind of monster would you call yourself?" Ozuna didn't have an answer.Beat Writer / Columnist
Two-time cancer survivor Eric Orze faced a path to pro baseball unlike any he imagined. @BenPickman dives into the journey of the Mets' 2020 draftee https://t.co/nqGk30RKo5TV / Radio Network
Mets are not trading Dom Smith. Sorry @sal_licata.How should the Yankees go about addressing their infield logjam this offseason? @MarcMalusis and @sal_licata share their out-of-the-box ideas with @emacSNY: https://t.co/N7MvFv764iBlogger / Podcaster
Tfw they say Whataburger is better than In-N-OutBeat Writer / Columnist
Oops 🙈 #DodgersIn7Misc
