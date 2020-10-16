New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Stop Being Willfully Stupid – Yahoo article about Mets and Trevor Bauer
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
I see a headline from Yahoo (how’s that Mets site coming guys?) about how Trevor Bauer’s agent is going to let Bauer know that Mets fans are interested in him. Like that has anything to do with anything Bauer has been openly flirting with teams and...
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: MLB at 47 straight days with no players testing positive for coronavirus: https://t.co/Xc0mLq6yIx | @timbhealey https://t.co/eWaKgTe24lBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SotoC803: #WinterLeagueNews #LMP #Mets RHP Francisco Rios led the Venados de Mazatlan to an opening day win tossing 5.0 shutout IP allowing only 2 H, 3 BB, while striking out 5. Fellow #Mets player, C Juan Uriarte, went 1-for-3 with a BB and an RBI for the Caneros de los Mochis.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Missing this... 🥺🥺🥺 #FriendshipFriday | #LGM @andresgimenez | @_David_Peterson.@_David_Peterson and @andresgimenez are friendship goals. 🤗 https://t.co/isdmBLlWsLBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@_David_Peterson and @andresgimenez are friendship goals. 🤗Official Team Account
-
That Friday feeling ✨🤩Minors
-
RT @DannyT21: WOW: What an honor to have 2000 @baseballhall HOF’er Tony Pérez join us on the @Talkin21podcast. This “Big Red Machine” star shared some amazing stories along with paying tribute to the recent HOF’ers who passed away. CLICK below, LISTEN, SUBSCRIBE, REVIEW. @PerezEd #Reds ⭐️ https://t.co/S7cD1BzSQBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets