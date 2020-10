Dom Smith’s Breakout 2020 Season

RT @ DannyT21 : WOW: What an honor to have 2000 @ baseballhall HOF’er Tony Pérez join us on the @ Talkin21podcast . This “Big Red Machine” star shared some amazing stories along with paying tribute to the recent HOF’ers who passed away. CLICK below, LISTEN, SUBSCRIBE, REVIEW. @ PerezEd #Reds ⭐️ https://t.co/S7cD1BzSQB