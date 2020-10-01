Mets Should Keep Steven Matz

by:
metsdaddy
—
Mets Daddy
4m
Make no mistake, Steven Matz was an unmitigated disaster in 2020. He had a very good start on the second day of the season, but he just kept getting worse and worse. He had a 44 ERA+ and a 7.76 FIP…
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?