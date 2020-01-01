New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Shortstop Andres Gimenez
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 3m
Andres Gimenez was one of the New York Mets top prospects heading into summer camp but quickly proved to be more than that. Gimenez made the Mets roster but was not expected to make much of an impact. He took full advantage of limited playing time...
Tweets
-
It’s a nice plaque. The @mets can do whatever they want. I don’t care. Dom broke me.@metspolice Even the black uniforms ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PGEPod_MMO: don't textBlogger / Podcaster
-
See how polite sportswriters can be. This is understatement as an art.Mike Zunino is having a rough night behind the plate.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BSmile: Today In 1969: Lindsey Nelson interviews Tom Seaver & Cleon Jones in the Shea Stadium clubhouse after the New York #Mets win the World Series! #MLB #Baseball #History #Postseason https://t.co/PtP2pzu0jfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @CTSchwink: BUSTER T. BISON!!!! https://t.co/Gq0UKgTwEnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @freedom1030: @Metstradamus Omar minaya just signed stu ungarBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets