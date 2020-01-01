Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets Player Evaluations: Shortstop Andres Gimenez

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 3m

Andres Gimenez was one of the New York Mets top prospects heading into summer camp but quickly proved to be more than that. Gimenez made the Mets roster but was not expected to make much of an impact. He took full advantage of limited playing time...

