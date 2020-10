Today I'm catching some fall world series action at @ VandyBoys . No surprise, we have a #HeatSheet Alert in the first: Jack Leiter was 93-96 and bumped 97, flashed a plus slider at 82-84 and a wipeout power curve at 77-79. Fanned 2 in a scoreless frame. This just in: he's a guy. https://t.co/ch5w7kFcqf