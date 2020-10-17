Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
PREACH Howie Rose: baseball games start and end too late!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Again for baseball…. What time did that game end last night?  What are we even doing. But it’s stupid when I say it and I’m just cranky and negative, so let me yield my time to Howie Rose who will make the same points but now you will accept them....

Tweets