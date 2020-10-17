Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Trevor Lawrence could break the Jets’ hearts so easily

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 4m

Mick Jagger sang it in 1966, and it rings true in 2020: “Kids are different today.” Trevor Lawrence is a junior at Clemson. By all appearances, he enjoys his status as the quarterback for the

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Matt Kardos @mattkardos 6m
    Blake Taylor getting important outs for the Astros in the 7th inning of a decisive game 7. Glad the Mets got 33 at-bats from Jake Marisnick.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 6m
    By the way....Whether we favor today’s game or the game of a generation (or two) ago, this is why baseball is the greatest. No other sport produces this kind of controversy and discussion in-game the way baseball does. Hopefully that will never change. Still love it.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 19m
    Great googly moogly!!!! Might as well pull them if they give up back to back hits in the first inning with that logic. Might not be their night, right? Check, please.
    Matt Matros
    @KingHenny87 @HowieRose Ok, well I prefer to pull my starters before their numbers go to hell, and not after, especially if I have to win the game.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 29m
    connect pipes. fill pipes with water. add fire to see life-saving in action
    Jeremy Padawer
    Poorly explain what you do for a living.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 33m
    Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson and Whitey Ford must be laughing hysterically up there.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 40m
    I know this is how the Rays work, and it was the right move yesterday. Not sure about today. But I'm not the manager.
    Blogger / Podcaster
