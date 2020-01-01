New York Mets
Will the New York Mets bring back Marcus Stroman?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 4m
Marcus Stroman was supposed to be the New York Mets' third starter entering the 2020 season. However, during the 'summer camp,' he suffered a calf strain that bumped him out of the opening day roster. Once he recovered, he decided not to play amid...
Blake Taylor getting important outs for the Astros in the 7th inning of a decisive game 7. Glad the Mets got 33 at-bats from Jake Marisnick.Beat Writer / Columnist
By the way....Whether we favor today’s game or the game of a generation (or two) ago, this is why baseball is the greatest. No other sport produces this kind of controversy and discussion in-game the way baseball does. Hopefully that will never change. Still love it.TV / Radio Personality
Great googly moogly!!!! Might as well pull them if they give up back to back hits in the first inning with that logic. Might not be their night, right? Check, please.@KingHenny87 @HowieRose Ok, well I prefer to pull my starters before their numbers go to hell, and not after, especially if I have to win the game.TV / Radio Personality
connect pipes. fill pipes with water. add fire to see life-saving in actionPoorly explain what you do for a living.Beat Writer / Columnist
Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson and Whitey Ford must be laughing hysterically up there.TV / Radio Personality
I know this is how the Rays work, and it was the right move yesterday. Not sure about today. But I'm not the manager.Blogger / Podcaster
