Congratulations Derek Jeter And The New York Yankees
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1m
When we talk about the New York Yankees, we’re talking about the most storied franchise of all of professional sports. This is the franchise of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra…
RT @DanielKimW: Fyi, total 5 pitchers have made the jump from #KBO to #MLB since 2019. (@Mert_723, Kwang-hyun Kim, @JoshLindblom52 @Frankoff43 and @BrooksRaley) I really think few names will be added to this list in the offseason. https://t.co/Zylo61gacB https://t.co/7qX9nTPePjBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDNSports: BOB RAISSMAN | There has been no shortage of speculation over the direction Mets prospective owner Steve Cohen will take the baseball operation. But what will the multi-billionaire do when it comes to the broadcast booth? @nydnraiss https://t.co/eYruok7rQxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Rays hit .236 this season Would have been interesting if season had been 162, where they would have ended up Lowest BA by Pennant Winner (Since 1903, 100+ Season) 1906 White Sox .230 1968 Tigers .235 1972 Athletics .240 1969 Mets .242 2015 Mets .244Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets — for the first time in a long time — will have flexibility this winter. So how will they solve these five critical issues that face the club between now and Opening Day? @deeshathosar https://t.co/LOIp2VNVf5Newspaper / Magazine
-
BOB RAISSMAN | There has been no shortage of speculation over the direction Mets prospective owner Steve Cohen will take the baseball operation. But what will the multi-billionaire do when it comes to the broadcast booth? @nydnraiss https://t.co/eYruok7rQxNewspaper / Magazine
-
My college roommates could not believe that I ever beat Tyson. So I showed em. Legendary night.It’s been 33 years since Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out! made its debut. One of the toughest video game characters of all time 😤 https://t.co/WZ6Nce5SM5Blogger / Podcaster
