A Hero Is Not Required

RT @ thorn_john : @ TomCairney dianagram .I agree that this would be cool. The AA Mets of 1883-1887 (and their formidable indy predecessors of 1880-1882) are not lineal forebears of the 1962 Mets, but what the hell. See: Cincinnati 1869 and 2019. https://t.co/2o8fc6iLLL