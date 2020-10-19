Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56412181_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Red Sox face same questions as Yankees about managerial puppet regimes - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 48s

The Boston Red Sox could re-hire Alex Cora as manager. He was fired before the 2020 season after his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal was revealed.

Tweets