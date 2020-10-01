Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56413985_thumbnail

Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger dislocates shoulder celebrating home run in NLCS Game 7 win vs. Braves - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger hit a home run in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Tweets