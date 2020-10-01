New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hopefully Mets See Defense Will Win 2020 World Series
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Corey Seager was the NLCS MVP and deservedly so, but the defense of Mookie Betts in RF changed the momentum of the NLCS. Without either of his home run robberies, the Atlanta Braves win the pennant…
Tweets
-
He’s gone on record saying golf helps him with his swingMets loser Jeff McNeil is playing golf instead of working out and watching game films https://t.co/Tn9Dm99POP https://t.co/pWi3H1SWI2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hold on a minute, here. Fred Cusick was a Hall of Fame broadcaster, but how could the first words out of his mouth after calling the goal not have been, “The Bruins win the Stanley Cup!!!!!????”Talk about burying the lede! And yes, Orr was the greatest of all time.On this date in 1966, the greatest hockey player whoever laced 'em up makes his NHL regular-season debut for the Boston Bruins. https://t.co/Ww6FVQogfMTV / Radio Personality
-
We hope this letter finds you well, Mr. Cohen #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/x9jndEbpgZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mikkeller announced on Instagram this morning that @MikkellerNYC is permanently closing. We're heartbroken. https://t.co/BeVpkIc7S7Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Inbox: J.T. Realmuto, right? For the Mets, are there even any viable alternatives? https://t.co/V2kbT0HsbjBlogger / Podcaster
-
The @Mets featured 4 players who made their major league debut in 2020 - @Alisanchez2020, @andresgimenez, @FranklynKilome & @_David_Peterson. They also finished the year w/4 of their 1st-round picks on the active roster - Peterson, @MConforto8, @TheRealSmith2_ & @You_Found_Nimmo.Minors
- More Mets Tweets