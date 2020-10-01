Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Hopefully Mets See Defense Will Win 2020 World Series

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

Corey Seager was the NLCS MVP and deservedly so, but the defense of Mookie Betts in RF changed the momentum of the NLCS. Without either of his home run robberies, the Atlanta Braves win the pennant…

Tweets