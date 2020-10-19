Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
56418040_thumbnail

The Wilpons’ brewery has permanently closed

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Mets Police Beer Correspondent @ceetar is reporting that Mikkeller NYC has closed.  This is confirmed by this letter from Mikkeller! Now, we here at the Mets Police almost never want to see anyone lose their jobs except for all Mets employees (losers)

Tweets