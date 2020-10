2020 MMO Report Card: Dominic Smith

Here’s where the Rays finished among AL teams this season: DRS: 2nd (+24) Starting pitcher xFIP: 2nd (3.71) Relief pitching xFIP: 2nd (4.16) wRC+: 4th (109) @ mike_petriello is 100% correct: The Rays are just an excellent team.

The Rays were the best team in the AL this year. They won 96 games last year, and 90 the year before, and only 4 teams have more wins than they do 2018-20. We don't have to do the "underdog" thing. They're good! They are good at baseball.