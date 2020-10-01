New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Craig Carton close to finalizing deal to return to WFAN - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 40s
Craig Carton lost his job at WFAN after his arrest in 2017. He was convicted on federal fraud charges sparked by an out-of-control gambling habit.
Tweets
-
Happy birthday to the man with the best mustache in the game, @KeithHernandez. 🥳Official Team Account
-
You own this Mets jersey: horrific poorly fonted “Glavin” https://t.co/EcP3vxoVxyBlogger / Podcaster
-
A rooting guide for Mets fans looking to pick a team in the World Series: Rays or Dodgers? https://t.co/v4N7vYMnegTV / Radio Network
-
#OTD in 2015, Daniel Murphy homered in his fifth consecutive postseason game, tying the major league record set by Carlos Beltrán in 2004. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
With the World Series starting tonight, there’s no wrong team to root for on the field, but the Mets should clearly aim to be more like the Dodgers than the Rays once Steve Cohen takes over. https://t.co/zChU4RrhUiBlogger / Podcaster
-
It all comes down to this tonight! The 2020 #WorldSeries ! Who do you think will win the title the @Dodgers or @RaysBaseball? RT this if you are rooting for the Dodgers Like if you are rooting for the Rays!Minors
- More Mets Tweets