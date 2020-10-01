New York Mets
MLB rumors: Reds resigned to losing potential Yankees free-agent target Trevor Bauer - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer will be the best pitcher available in free agency following the 2020 World Series. He led the National League with a 1.73 ERA this season.
Happy birthday to the man with the best mustache in the game, @KeithHernandez. 🥳Official Team Account
You own this Mets jersey: horrific poorly fonted “Glavin” https://t.co/EcP3vxoVxyBlogger / Podcaster
A rooting guide for Mets fans looking to pick a team in the World Series: Rays or Dodgers? https://t.co/v4N7vYMnegTV / Radio Network
#OTD in 2015, Daniel Murphy homered in his fifth consecutive postseason game, tying the major league record set by Carlos Beltrán in 2004. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
With the World Series starting tonight, there’s no wrong team to root for on the field, but the Mets should clearly aim to be more like the Dodgers than the Rays once Steve Cohen takes over. https://t.co/zChU4RrhUiBlogger / Podcaster
It all comes down to this tonight! The 2020 #WorldSeries ! Who do you think will win the title the @Dodgers or @RaysBaseball? RT this if you are rooting for the Dodgers Like if you are rooting for the Rays!Minors
